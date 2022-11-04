EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot is now a record-breaking $1.6 billion, the largest in world lottery history.

It surpasses the previous record of $1.586 billion set in January 2016. The winnings were split among three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The cash option on the current prize is an estimated $782.4 million, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

No one has hit the jackpot in 40 drawings, dating back to early August.

Here’s a list of the top 10 highest recorded jackpots in U.S. lottery history:

1.$1.6 billion (est.)11/5/22?Powerball
2.$1.586 billion1/13/16California, Florida, TennesseePowerball
3.$1.537 billion10/23/18South CarolinaMega Millions
4.$1.337 billion7/29/22IllinoisMega Millions
5.$1.05 billion1/22/21MichiganMega Millions
6.$768.4 million3/27/19WisconsinPowerball
7.$758.7 million8/23/17MassachusettsPowerball
8.$731.1 million1/20/21MarylandPowerball
9.$699.8 million10/4/21CaliforniaPowerball
10.$687.8 million10/27/18Iowa, New YorkPowerball