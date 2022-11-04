EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot is now a record-breaking $1.6 billion, the largest in world lottery history.

It surpasses the previous record of $1.586 billion set in January 2016. The winnings were split among three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The cash option on the current prize is an estimated $782.4 million, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

No one has hit the jackpot in 40 drawings, dating back to early August.

Here’s a list of the top 10 highest recorded jackpots in U.S. lottery history: