EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot is now a record-breaking $1.6 billion, the largest in world lottery history.
It surpasses the previous record of $1.586 billion set in January 2016. The winnings were split among three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
The cash option on the current prize is an estimated $782.4 million, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.
No one has hit the jackpot in 40 drawings, dating back to early August.
Here’s a list of the top 10 highest recorded jackpots in U.S. lottery history:
|1.
|$1.6 billion (est.)
|11/5/22
|?
|Powerball
|2.
|$1.586 billion
|1/13/16
|California, Florida, Tennessee
|Powerball
|3.
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/18
|South Carolina
|Mega Millions
|4.
|$1.337 billion
|7/29/22
|Illinois
|Mega Millions
|5.
|$1.05 billion
|1/22/21
|Michigan
|Mega Millions
|6.
|$768.4 million
|3/27/19
|Wisconsin
|Powerball
|7.
|$758.7 million
|8/23/17
|Massachusetts
|Powerball
|8.
|$731.1 million
|1/20/21
|Maryland
|Powerball
|9.
|$699.8 million
|10/4/21
|California
|Powerball
|10.
|$687.8 million
|10/27/18
|Iowa, New York
|Powerball