Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
5.7-magnitude quake in Utah felt by millions of people
Top Stories
Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets
World virus infections pass 200,000, Europe’s borders jammed
Nearly 20,000 COVID-19 unemployment claims in RI in 8 days
Video
Rhode Island not releasing locations of COVID-19 cases
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Rhode Island not releasing locations of COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases spark search for direct contacts in RI
Video
Top Stories
RI public schools scrambling to get remote learning set up
Video
CHARTS: COVID-19 tests, quarantines, jobless claims in RI
Advocates decry Raimondo order to suspend RI open meeting law amid COVID-19
Paré: ‘We will shut them down’ if restaurants allow dining in
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
Top Stories
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
Top Stories
19 RI contractors charged with crimes for shoddy or unfinished work
Video
Children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Sports
High School
College
The Big Tournament
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Reports: Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Video
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
Brady’s former teammate Dan Koppen reflects on Brady’s time with the Patriots
Video
VIDEO NOW: Where is Tom Brady Headed Next?
Video
How will NCAA recoup millions from lost tournament?
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
Top Stories
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
Top Stories
Target 12: The Need for Speed Cams
Video
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
Newsmakers 2/28/2020: What you need to know about coronavirus in RI
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
How to disinfect your phone
Video
Top Stories
Checking in with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses
Video
Checking in with Will in quarantine
Video
A Dress for Every Occasion
Video
St. Patrick’s Day trivia
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
New England Nation – Tom Brady: A Look Back
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.
Protected: Local Community Corner
Select a Channel »
Rhody Deals
Aging in Style
The Rhode Home
Coffee on the Set
Modern Parent
Talking Tech
Legal Logic
Home Solutions
Financial Freedom
Hot Happenings
Travel Tuesdays
Trusted Advice
Living Healthy
My Smile Today
Cooking Tips
The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living
Center for Women's Health
In the Kitchen
Quick Bites
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: