Watch: Gov. Raimondo’s State of the State address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will deliver her annual State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The second-term Democrat is expected to outline her priorities for the coming year including education and economic development, as well as a new focus on housing.

Eyewitness News will have live coverage of the speech starting at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

Directly after Raimondo’s address, we’ll have in-depth analysis and reaction in our digital-only show on WPRI.com, followed by continuing coverage on Eyewitness News at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.

