Thursday’s ‘Big Game Bound’ at 1 pm: Former NFL QB talks mental health

Click here to watch ‘Big Game Bound’ Thursday at 1 p.m.

(NEXSTAR) — On Thursday’s edition of “Big Game Bound,” host Jack Doles talks to former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple.

Hipple jumped out of a speeding car in an attempt to commit suicide after his career ended. He also lost a son to suicide. He’s become one of the leaders in the fight to help NFL players deal with mental illness and he also travels the country to speak about mental health.

Plus, the NFL wraps up its regular season and teams are looking to clinch a playoff spot. Ty Hallock and several ‘Big Game Bound’ correspondents will join Jack to break down this weekend’s matchups.

Watch ‘Big Game Bound’ Thursday at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.