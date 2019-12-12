New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Big Game Bound: Walter Payton's son Jarrett joins the show at 1 p.m.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week, the NFL named the finalists for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. On Thursday’s ‘Big Game Bound,’ host Jack Doles sits down with Walter Payton’s son Jarrett.

On this special edition, Jarrett Payton shares compelling stories about the example his father set for his children and the city of Chicago. Payton will also reveal how special it is to hand out this award and what it means for his father’s legacy.

