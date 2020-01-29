Big Game Bound at 1 pm: Talking QBs

Live Now
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Our Big Game Bound crew continues to bring you coverage from Radio Row in Miami.

On Wednesday’s show, Super Bowl champion David Diehl joins hosts Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton, and J.B. Biunno. They also get some insight into Super Bowl LIV with NFL super agent Leigh Steinberg, who represents Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and former 49ers QB Jeff Garcia.

Jack, Jarrett, and J.B. will turn their Team Focus to the Buffalo Bills and their future. Catch Big Game Bound today at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.

