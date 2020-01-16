Big Game Bound at 1 PM: Championship Sunday

Click here to watch Big Game Bound at 1 p.m.

(WPRI) — It’s shaping up to be an exciting Championship Sunday. Big Game Bound host Jack Doles previews Titans/Chiefs in the AFC Championship and Packers/49ers in the NFC Championship.

Here’s what’s on this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET:

Our Nexstar sports correspondents Rob Collins from WDAF-TV in Kansas City and Cory Curtis from WKRN-TV in Nashville break down the AFC title game. What do the Chiefs have to do to slow down Henry and the Titans’ run game? And does Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill have enough to keep Tennessee’s underdog season alive?

Correspondents Mark Carpenter from KRON-TV in San Francisco and Burke Griffin from WFRV-TV in Green Bay look at the keys to victory for both teams and the big reason why this game will be much different than the Week 12 blowout.

Former NFL player Ty Hallock is back to give his thoughts on both games and why there’s one team that might surprise everyone.

You can catch Sunday’s AFC Championship at 3 p.m. on WPRI 12 and the NFC Championship at 6:30 p.m. on Fox Providence.