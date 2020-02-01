1  of  2
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay Big Game Bound live from Miami

Big Game Bound at 1 pm: Breaking down Chiefs/49ers matchup

Big Game Coverage on WPRI.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A big weekend is underway in Miami as we get closer to Super Bowl LIV. Our Big Game Bound team continues to bring you coverage from Radio Row.

On Saturday’s show, hosts Jack Doles, Chris Hagan, and J.B Biunno will be joined by Super Bowl champion Ricardo Lockette. Plus, sports business analyst Darren Rovell will break down sports betting for Sunday’s game.

FOX4 Kansas City sports anchor Rob Collins and KRON4 San Francisco sports anchor Kate Rooney will join us for our Team Focus segment. They’ll break down the keys to victory for the Chiefs and the 49ers.

Watch Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


