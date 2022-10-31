Key Races: US House District 2

Meet the Candidates: US House District 2

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

In November, Rhode Islanders will vote on a number of key races, including who will represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The current holder of that seat, Congressman Jim Langevin, announced earlier this year that he’s calling it quits after 11 terms in office.

Skip to a candidate: Allan Fung ☆ William Gilbert ☆ Seth Magaziner

Here’s some information on the current candidates (sorted alphabetically):

Fung is seeking to become the first Republican to represent western Rhode Island in more than 30 years.

Fung served as the mayor of Cranston from 2009 until he left in 2021 due to the city’s term limit. He was the Republican nominee for governor in 2014 and 2018 but lost both times to Gina Raimondo.

According to his website, Fung grew up in South Providence and was graduate of Classical High School, RIC and the Suffolk University School of Law.

Watch: Allan Fung 12 News interview 10/25/22

Visit Fung’s campaign website »

William Gilbert (Mod)

William Gilbert is the chair of the Moderate Party of Rhode Island.

Watch: William Gilbert 12 News interview 10/19/22

Magaziner is one of the more familiar faces in this race, having been Rhode Island’s general treasurer since 2015. He also serves on the board of directors at Crossroads Rhode Island.

Magaziner grew up in Bristol and currently resides in Providence. He is a graduate of Brown University and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Yale.

He has been endorsed by Jim Langevin, the outgoing Congressman he’s hoping to succeed.

Watch: Seth Magaziner 12 News interview 10/24/22

Visit Magaziner’s campaign website »