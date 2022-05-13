Election 2022: Key Local Races

Key Local Races

Voters in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have some big decisions to make come fall, with a number of high-profile offices up for grabs including governor and seats in Congress.

Voters in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have some big decisions to make come fall, with a number of high-profile offices up for grabs including governor and seats in Congress.

The filing deadline is June 7 in Massachusetts and June 29 in Rhode Island, so this page will be updated as candidate enter or leave the various races.

Here’s a look at the key local races:

Rhode Island

Rhode Islanders will soon decide who’ll have the state’s top job for the next four years.

Will incumbent Gov. Dan McKee win his first full term? Or will one of his Democratic challengers knock him out in the September primary?

Dan McKee (D) [incumbent]

Matt Brown (D)

Helena Foulkes (D)

Nellie Gorbea (D)

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz (D)

Ashley Kalus (R)

Paul Rianna Jr. (I)

U.S. House District 1

David Cicilline (D) [incumbent]

U.S. House District 2

The current holder of this seat, Congressman Jim Langevin, announced earlier this year that he’s calling it quits after 11 terms in office.

Omar Bah (D)

Joy Fox (D)

Allan Fung (R)

Bob Lancia (R)

Seth Magaziner (D)

Cameron Moquin (D)

Sarah Morgenthau (D)

David Segal (D)

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos faces several challengers as she seeks to win her first full term. The former Providence City Council president was selected by Gov. Dan McKee after he succeeded former Gov. Gina Raimondo in March 2021.

Sabina Matos (D) [incumbent]

Cynthia Mendes (D)

Deb Ruggiero (D)

Jeann Lugo (R)

Paul Pence (R)

Attorney General

Peter Neronha (D) [incumbent]

Chas Calenda (R)

Secretary of State

Gregg Amore (D)

General Treasurer

James Diossa (D)

Providence Mayor

Current Mayor Jorge Elorza is term-limited, so voters in the capital city will choose a new mayor this fall.

Gonzalo Cuervo (D)

Nirva LaFortune (D)

Brett Smiley (D)

Michael Solomon (D)

Massachusetts

Governor

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced in December that they won’t seek reelection, so voters will be tasked with choosing their replacements.

Sonia Chang-Díaz (D)

Geoff Diehl (R)

Maura Healey (D)

Attorney General

Andrea Campbell (D)

Shannon Liss-Riordan (D)

Jay McMahon (R)

Quentin Palfrey (D)

U.S. House District 4

Jake Auchincloss (D) [incumbent]

U.S. House District 9

Bill Keating (D) [incumbent]

Jesse Brown (R)

Mark Littles (R)

Bristol County Sheriff