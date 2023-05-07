WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) is hosting a job fair Sunday and Monday to showcase the wide range of education jobs available throughout the state.

The event is taking place at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick and will offer information on hundreds of different job opportunities, officials said.

The fair is going on Sunday, May 7 until 4 p.m. and Monday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair also offers on-site interviewing and details on hiring processes for pblic school districts, charter schools, transportation agencies, and food service organizations.