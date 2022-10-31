EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A non-profit in North Kingstown that helps kids around the world is looking to add to its workforce.

Edesia Nutrition makes life-saving ready-to-use foods to help end the global hunger and malnutrition crisis, according to its website. One product they made is Plumpy’Nut, a fortified peanut butter.

Due to climate change and conflicts around the world, the hunger and malnutrition crises are at emergency levels. As a result, Edesia says they need to move to running 24/7 and are looking to hire 20 people to work on their production floor as well as a few supervisory positions.

Edesia is hosting an open house on Nov. 1.

