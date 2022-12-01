PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools are getting an early start on hiring for next school year with a hiring fair Thursday night.

Attendees will hear from Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez and have the opportunity to meet with school leaders, administrators, and representatives from across the district.

The district is looking to hire the following positions:

Middle School and High School Math

Middle School and High School Science

Secondary English ESL

Dual Language/Bilingual

ESL at all grade levels

Special Education with Dual Language/Bilingual ­

Special Education

Secondary Special Education (with content) ­

Special Education with ESL ­

School Psychologist

Speech and Language Pathologist ­

School Social Worker

Selected candidates will be eligible for hiring incentives, including $25,000 in loan forgiveness for educators of color.

The job fair is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hope High School. If you can’t make it in person, you’re asked to visit their website.