EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Yushin America is a robotics and automation company based in Cranston and is the North American branch of Yushin Precision Equipment. They specialize in selling and servicing robotics equipment for the plastic industry.

They are currently hiring a variety of roles, including Production Technician and Staff Accountant.

For the Staff Accountant position, they are looking for someone with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and prior accounting experience.

For the Production Technician position, we are seeking someone who has at least 2 years of hands-on experience in mechanical assembly, proficient in reading and understanding mechanical prints and solid works, and electrical schematics

Staff Accountant and Production Technician job seekers can apply online at jobs.skillsforri.com or speak to a recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960.

To apply online for Sales Manager, Mechanical and Electrical Engineer, and Machine Shop Supervisor roles, visit yushinamerica.com/careers.

In the above video, Karen Paolucci, Human Resource Manager at Yushin America, joined 12 News This Morning, to chat about the company and its open positions.