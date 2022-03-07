EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — During this period of economic recovery, 12 News continues to bring you employers who are actively hiring in Rhode Island.

Wood River Health Services is a community health center with locations in Hope Valley and Westerly.

They are looking to hire health information technicians, medical assistants, and dental assistants.

Job seekers can apply online at SkillsForRI.com or by connecting with a recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Stephanie Calenda, Director of Human Resources, and Heidi Simmon, Director of Nursing, at Wood River Health Services, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the job openings available.