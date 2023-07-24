EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Skill for Rhode Island’s Future is hosting an Early Childhood Education Virtual Interview Event on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates can interview with early childhood education centers across the state.

They are currently recruiting lead teachers and teacher assistant/paraprofessional roles.

Lead teachers are required to have an associate’s degree or higher, preferably in Early Childhood Education and one year of experience working with children in a group setting.

Teacher assistants/paraprofessionals must have strong communication skills, a high school diploma or equivalent, and experience working with children.

Those who are interested can register online or speak to a recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Nick Rayta, Associate Director of Talent Acquisition at Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.