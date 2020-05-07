On the Job: TTEC looking to hire 10K customer service representatives

Live Now
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Weekly job numbers are expected to be released Thursday morning from the United States Labor Department.

As of last week, more than 30 million Americans had filed for unemployment since the virus hit. Eyewitness News has teamed up with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training to bring you stories of companies who are now hiring to help some of you get back on the job.

In the above video, Vicki Steere from TTEC joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss how the Colorado-based firm that is looking to hire 10,000 customer service representatives that will be able to work from home.

