EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Tides Family Services, Inc. is a non-profit social services agency focused on addressing the needs of children at risk.

They promote family preservation and maintenance of youth within their communities through individual, family and group counseling, education and court advocacy, and providing a network of social services.

The positions they are currently looking to fill are Outreach and Tracking Caseworkers as well as Clinicians and bilingual Clinicians.

Those interested can apply online or call Amanda Simpson in human resources at (401) 626-1429.

In the above video, Ana Lopes, Director of BIPOC Behavioral Health at Tides Family Services, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.