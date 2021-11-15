On the Job: Thielsch Engineering hiring various positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News continues to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

Thielsch Engineering is a professional engineering firm that provides a complete range of consulting, design, and energy services to customers throughout the country and also internationally.

In Rhode Island they have offices located in Cranston, along with Hyannis and Middleboro in Massachusetts.

They are looking to hire certified working inspectors, marketing coordinators, energy specialists, and electricians.

In the above video, Kevin Matta, the Diversity and Inclusion Manager at Thielsch Engineering, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

