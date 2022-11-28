EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

The Groden Network was founded in 1976 as a school for children with autism. Their mission is to support individuals with autism, and other developmental disabilities to lead productive, dignified and satisfying lives.

They are looking to hire clinicians, special education teachers, nurses, speech pathologists, case managers and direct support professionals.

Skills and qualifications vary based on the professional level and contractual requirements of each position, but they are looking for motivated candidates.

Those looking to apply can go online, or follow The Groden Network on social media for the latest information on their career fairs.

In the above video, Michael Pearis, CEO of The Groden Network, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.