On the Job: SkillsRI looking to connect companies with prospective employees

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders are still out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, 12 News has teamed up with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training to bring you stories of companies who are now hiring to help some of you get back on the job.

Skills for Rhode Island is hosting two free virtual events this week.

The first is Tuesday from 10 a.m. o 1 p.m. and will be focused on the hundreds of jobs available across all industries. The second will be held at the same time Thursday morning focusing on the manufacturing sector.

Applicants should apply online at their website.

In the above video, Nina Pande, Executive Director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.

