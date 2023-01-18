EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) is a non-profit, statewide, workforce intermediary that works to help unemployed and underemployed Rhode Islanders gain employment and access to economic mobility.

SkillsRI runs the state’s PrepareRI internship programs for rising high school seniors to provide work-based learning opportunities to ensure students have the skills they need to gain employment.

The summer work-based learning experience is seven weeks long, which places students into paid summer internships with Rhode Island employers based on their career interests.

Students can get an internship with employers across a variety of industries including Bank of America, Lifespan, Citizens Bank, Pranzi and The Empowerment Factory.

Students earn $15 an hour and can earn up to $4,200 this summer. The internship kicks off with a 40-hour paid, work-readiness bootcamp from June 26 to June 30, with internships beginning July 10.

Students can apply online by Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m. For the next week, students who apply are also automatically entered to win a $100 gift card.

In the above video, Nina Pande, Executive Director at Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.