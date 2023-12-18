EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) is a non-profit, statewide, workforce intermediary that works to help unemployed and underemployed Rhode Islanders gain employment and access to economic mobility.

SkillsRI runs the state’s PrepareRI internship programs for rising high school seniors to provide work-based learning opportunities to ensure students have the skills they need to gain employment.

The summer work-based learning experience is seven weeks long, which places students into paid summer internships with Rhode Island employers based on their career interests.

Students can get an internship with employers across a variety of industries including Bank of America, Lifespan, Citizens Bank, Brown University, Amgen, and The Empowerment Factor.

Students earn $15 an hour and can earn up to $4,200 this summer. The internship kicks off with a 40-hour paid, work-readiness boot camp from June 24 to June 28, with internships beginning July 8.

Students can apply online by Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

In the above video, Nick Rayta, Associate Director of Talent Acquisition at Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News This Morning, to chat about the company and its open positions.