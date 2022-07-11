EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Skills For Rhode Island (SkillsRI) is a non-profit, statewide, workforce intermediary that works to help unemployed and underemployed Rhode Islanders gain employment and access to economic mobility.

SkillsRI’s workABILITY initiative is aimed at helping Rhode Island employers create more equitable and inclusive hiring practices for people with disabilities.

They have worked with a variety of employers including, Walgreens, Tiffany & Co., Thielsch Engineering, Davidson Hospitality Group, The Hotel Viking, Atria Bay Senior Living and more.

Interested candidates and employers can go online or call (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Nina Pande, Executive Director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, and Tracey Cunningham-Martins, Executive Director of Access Point RI, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.