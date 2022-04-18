EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Skills For Rhode Island is a non-profit, statewide, workforce intermediary that works to help unemployed and underemployed Rhode Islanders gain employment and access to economic mobility.

SkillsRI is hosting a virtual hiring fair for recent and soon-to-be high school and college graduates on Wednesday, May 4, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. over Zoom.

Students will have the opportunity to interview with a variety of employers across the Ocean State. For those who can’t access the online event at home, SkillsRI will also be setting up at a variety of local school libraries.

In the above video, Nina Pande, Executive Director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.