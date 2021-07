PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With federal unemployment benefits soon coming to an end, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is helping job seekers get back to work by connecting them with employers who are hiring right now.

In the above video, DATTCO branch manager Sharon Brunelle joins 12 News This Morning to chat about the nearly 50 positions they have open right now, including school bus and van drivers, aides, dispatchers and mechanics.

