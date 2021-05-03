On the Job: Rubius Therapeutics looking to fill variety of positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders are out of work due to COVID-19, so 12 News is bringing you employers who are currently hiring.

This week we spoke to Bryan Gillis, Site Head and VP of Manufacturing and Supply from Rubius Therapeutics in Smithfield.

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that genetically engineers red blood cells to develop a new class of cellular medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

They are hiring for a variety of positions. Interested applicants can apply at rubiustx.com/careers or email careers@rubiustx.com directly.

In the above video, Bryan Gillis, Site Head and VP of Manufacturing and Supply from Rubius Therapeutics, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.