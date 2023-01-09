PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News is back with the first On the Job segment of the new year, bringing you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) is one of the first independent colleges of art and design in the U.S. and is one of the top 20 largest employers in Providence.

They are currently hiring a wide variety of positions including administrative roles, dining and hospitality positions, on-call roles for event staffing, and public safety which includes EMT training.

The requirements for each position vary but they say they have roles to fill at all levels

Those looking to apply can go to RISD’s website.

For hospitality-related jobs, you can apply online or connect with a SkillsRI recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960 to see what positions can best fit your skill set.

In the above video, Gina D’Addario, Yesenia Figueroa, Talent Acquisition Partner for Human Resources at RISD, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.