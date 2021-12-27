On the Job: Right at Home looking to hire CNAs, companions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, adding thousands of jobs just last month.

Right at Home provides a range of in-home care options for seniors and adults with disabilities. They offer companion care, personal care, and specialty care.

There are openings for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and Companions in Warwick, Providence, East Providence, Cranston, and Johnston. Both full and part-time positions are available.

Some benefits of working at Right at Home are that they provide paid training and competitive wages. They also give bonuses for various situations such as taking a shift on short notice.

In the above video, Maxine Mae Hutchins, the Community Liaison of Right at Home, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the company’s available positions.

