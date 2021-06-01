On the Job: RI Nursery and Landscaping Association looking to hire

On the Job

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders remain out of work due to the pandemic so 12 News has teamed up with the Department of Labor and Training to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

The Rhode Island Nursery and Landscaping Association (RINLA) serves the green industry in the state by representing many plant-based businesses throughout the state and promoting environmental stewardship.

This is the busiest time of the year for the plant-based industry so there are more available jobs than workers.

RINLA is hosting a job training program for Rhode Islanders for those interested in a new career path. Their Growing Futures Boot Camp is from June 21-25.

In the above video, Shannon Brawley and Christie Milligan of the RINLA joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams