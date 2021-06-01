On the Job: RI Nursery and Landscaping Association looking to hire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders remain out of work due to the pandemic so 12 News has teamed up with the Department of Labor and Training to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

The Rhode Island Nursery and Landscaping Association (RINLA) serves the green industry in the state by representing many plant-based businesses throughout the state and promoting environmental stewardship.

This is the busiest time of the year for the plant-based industry so there are more available jobs than workers.

RINLA is hosting a job training program for Rhode Islanders for those interested in a new career path. Their Growing Futures Boot Camp is from June 21-25.

In the above video, Shannon Brawley and Christie Milligan of the RINLA joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.