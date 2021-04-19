On the Job: RI DLT creates new website to help job seekers find work

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders are still out of work due to the pandemic and some are struggling to find employment.

The Department of Labor and Training (DLT) has launched a new website to connect Rhode Islanders with valuable resources to support their job search.

The revamped backtoworkri.com website is being called the virtual career center since it is designed to be a one-stop-shop for job seekers. You can look up available jobs by industry and location, if you’re looking to learn new skills or switch industries, you can explore free training and talk with a job coach.

In the above video, Sarah Blusiewicz, DLT’s assistant director of workforce development, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.