On the Job: Rhode Island State Police looking to hire 30 troopers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders remain out of work due to the pandemic so 12 News has teamed up with the Department of Labor and Training to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

The Rhode Island State Police is looking to hire roughly 30 troopers and applications are being accepted until July 2.

Selected applicants will go to the training academy which is a six-month, live-in training with a very rigorous physical and academic schedule.

Once you graduate from the academy you will be assigned to one of the four statewide barracks as a uniform trooper.

In the above video, RISP Trooper Krystal Carvalho joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.