On the Job: Rhode Island Medical Imaging hiring various positions

On the Job

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover as we begin 2022.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging has been focusing on providing world-class care to the community for over 75 years. They have 13 private medical diagnostic facilities and partner with nine hospitals around the state.

They are eager to fill the roles of Credentialing Specialist, Mammography Technologists, MRI Technologists, Medical Secretaries, X-Ray Technologists, Ultrasound Technologists, and Physician Assistants.

  • Courtesy Rhode Island Medical Imaging
  • Courtesy Rhode Island Medical Imaging
  • Courtesy Rhode Island Medical Imaging
  • Courtesy Rhode Island Medical Imaging
  • Courtesy Rhode Island Medical Imaging
  • Courtesy Rhode Island Medical Imaging

In the above video, Joshua Varone, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Rhode Island Medical Imaging, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/31/21: Mark Parlange, President of URI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community