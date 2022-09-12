EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

The Providence Public School District serves approximately 22,000 across 37 schools and is committed to ensuring their internal and external interactions reflect and express the core values of their district plan: students first, equity and access, transparency and results.

They are currently hiring teachers, teacher assistants, school leadership, bus monitors, clerks, crossing guards and central office administrative positions.

On the first day of school, Target 12 learned that there were a total of 162 unfilled teaching jobs, which includes non-classroom positions such as guidance counselors and social workers. The 101 classroom vacancies put the district at 94% fully staffed classrooms at the start of the school year.

For teachers, the district says they are looking specifically for secondary math and special education professionals. While they are looking to hire teachers that are certified, the district says they can also support certification for those looking to grow or make a career change.

In an effort to hire teachers, the district is offering competitive relocation packages, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 for qualified candidates, particularly those in hard-to-fill roles.

They also offer up to $25,000 in loan forgiveness for educators of color over 3 years and $8,000 reimbursement toward expenses for obtaining ELL Licensure.

