On the Job: Pranzi Catering hiring in hospitality, warehouse, sales

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With federal unemployment benefits soon coming to an end, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is helping job seekers get back to work by connecting them with employers who are hiring right now.

Pranzi Catering in Providence is a full-service catering and event company that handles all types of events — corporate, social, weddings, etc.

Pranzi currently has openings in hospitality, warehouse, and sales. They are looking to hire catering staff, bartenders, kitchen help, sandwich/cold food preparation, food packers, warehouse attendants, delivery drivers, tent installers, and catering stales.

Anyone who is interested can email their resume to info@pranzi.com or call (401) 383-3631.

In the above video, Nicole Mattiello, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Pranzi Catering, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.