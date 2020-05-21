On the Job: Perspectives Corporation looking to hire several positions

Live Now
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Weekly job numbers are expected to be released Thursday morning from the United States Labor Department.

With the record unemployment numbers continuing to grow, Eyewitness News has teamed up with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training to bring you stories of companies who are now hiring to help some of you get back on the job.

Applicants should apply through Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.

In the above video, Judy Niedbala from Perspectives Corporation in North Kingstown joined Eyewitness News on a Zoom interview to discuss job openings that help provide support to people with disabilities.

