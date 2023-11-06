EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Perspectives Corporation offers therapeutic services to children, youth, and adults with disabilities in Rhode Island. Their goal is to empower these individuals, focus on their dreams, and provide them with the support they need to live fulfilling lives.

They are looking to hire several positions, including Direct Support Professionals to work with adults 21+ and Behavior Technicians to work with children and adolescents under 21 who have various disabilities.

They are also hiring for their Deaf & Hard of Hearing Department, including but not limited to, Direct Support Professionals and Licensed Clinicians. These positions require fluency in American Sign Language.

Job seekers can apply online or speak to a recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960. To apply online for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Department and other roles, visit Perspective’s website.

In the above video, Christine Ellingwood, Senior HR Business Partner, at Brown Medicine, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.