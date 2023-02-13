EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Orthopedics Rhode Island offers a full spectrum of care for patients from diagnosis to rehabilitation, including outpatient surgery, care for acute orthopedic injuries, innovative non-surgical treatments, and pediatric care.

They are hiring a variety of positions, such as call center professionals, e-billing support specialists, front desk managers, medical assistants, surgical technologists, occupational therapists, and a VP of Marketing and Communications.

The company promises a competitive salary and comprehensive benefit programs including dental, vision, paid sick and vacation, paid holidays, supplemental benefits, and group long-term disability and life insurance.

Qualifications vary based on role, but the company said they’re looking for individuals who are compassionate and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Anyone interested is invited to attend Ortho Rhode Island’s upcoming career fair at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick on Tuesday, February 28th, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Candidates can also walk in to apply at their Providence and Warwick offices, or at their website on the career fair webpage.

In the above video, Mollie Vieira, Human Resources Manager at Orthopedics Rhode Island, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about their upcoming career fair.