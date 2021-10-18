On the Job: Ortho Rhode Island looking to hire various positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News has teamed up with the Department of Labor and Training (DLT) to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

Ortho Rhode Island is an independent orthopedic practice serving communities throughout the state and is currently hiring more than 20 positions in their Warwick, Providence, Wakefield, and Westerly locations.

They are looking to fill a variety of roles including positions in: clinical staff, physical therapy team, imaging staff, DME staff, patient support office, front office, and more

An in-person career fair will be held Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend to have the chance for an interview on the spot and the potential for a same-day offer.

In the above video, Kat Young, director of patient and employee experience at Ortho Rhode Island, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.