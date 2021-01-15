On the Job: Online portal connects students to career opportunities in the classroom

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The coronavirus pandemic has put the workforce in a period of transition with new jobs popping up, and companies adapting to the new digital economy.

To address the growing skills gap, and equip students with the skills needed to succeed in the evolving workforce, there is a new, free portal designed to connect R.I. public and charter school students to work-based learning and career exploration opportunities in the classroom.

The prepare R.I. work-based learning navigator is an online tool where employees around the state can post learning opportunities that students and schools can take advantage of.

In the above video, Nina Pande the Executive Director at SkillsRI, Rick Metters the Vice Presicent of Regional Public Affairs and Government Relations at Fidelity Investments, and Tom Giordano the Executive Director at Partnership for Rhode Island joined 12 News on a Zoom Call to explain how the work-based navigator works.

