On the Job: NorthCoast Boats looking to hire fiberglass laminators, builders

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s economy is on the rebound and thousands of jobs are currently available in the Ocean State.

NorthCoast Boats in Bristol is a second-generation, family-run business producing family fishing boats that vary from 18 to 31 feet in length.

Currently, they are looking to hire fiberglass laminators and boat builders. They’re looking for experienced craftspeople but are also willing to train you if you don’t have experience and are a good fit.

Anyone looking to apply can visit the shop in Bristol at 75 Ballou Blvd between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or by calling (401) 254-4342.

In the above video, Gregg Weatherby, Director of Sales and Marketing at NorthCoast Boats, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.