EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Nordson EFD is a manufacturer of precision fluid dispensing systems. They provide precision dispensing solutions that are used to make the products you use every day — from the cell phone in your pocket to the climate control switch in your car, even life-saving medical devices.

They are hiring for a variety of roles across industries, including Engineers, Process Technicians, Production Associates, Shipping Associates, Quality Assurance Inspectors, CNCE Machine Technicians, Customer Support Sales, Technical Services and more.

They are hiring across multiple shifts, and there are plenty of rewarding opportunities.

Those looking to apply can go online to backtowork.skillsforri.com or connect with a SkillsRI recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Holly Nicolau, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Nordson EFD, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.