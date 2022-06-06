EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island is a non-profit, mission-driven organization that connects the community with access to high-quality health care.

They are currently looking to hire several different roles including sales, finance, analytics, IT and more. They have a range of positions that only require a high school diploma to those that require a degree and licensure.

They also have a significant need for nurses to fill their Medical Care Managers positions. Their nurse hiring event is on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. where they will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.

If you’re interested in applying to open positions can go to their website or reach out through their LinkedIn page.

In the above video, Linda Juliao Chavez, Manager of Talent Acquisition at Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.