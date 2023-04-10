EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

NC3 is a family-owned business that provides outsourced recruitment administrative and logistical support services for Fortune 1000 companies.

They are currently looking to hire a Warehouse QA and Inventory Manager, and an Accounting and Finance Sr. Associate.

Overall, they are looking for hard-working, self-motivated people who have good time management and communication skills. There are specific qualifications needed for each open position as well.

NC3 offers a competitive benefits package that includes comprehensive health care, a 401K and ample paid time off.

Those looking to apply can do so online or by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Sam Iserson, President at NC3, joined 12 News This Morning to chat about the company and its open positions.