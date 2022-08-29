EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Modine Manufacturing Company has been leading the way in thermal management since 1916. They design, manufacture and test heat transfer products for a wide variety of applications and markets.

While they work in almost every corner of the world, team members at the West Kingston facility are focused on making quality commercial heating and air conditioning products.

They are hiring for a variety of roles including Assemblers and Machine Operators for 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift, CNC Set-up/Operators for 2nd and 3rd shift, Production Supervisors for 1st and 2nd shift, Team Leader/Area Coordinators for 1st and 2nd shift, and more.

Those who are interested in applying can go online or connect with a recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Sherry Arnold, Human Resources Manager at Modine Manufacturing Company, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.