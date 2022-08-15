EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Los Andes Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant that opened 15 years ago in Providence that mainly serves Bolivian and Peruvian cuisine, but uses cuisine techniques and ingredients from across South America.

They are hiring for a variety of roles including sous chef, line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers and are offering a $200 sign-on bonus for employees who work with them for over 6 months.

Those who are interested in applying can go online or connect with a recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Brian Dinan, Executive Chef at Los Andes Restaurant, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.