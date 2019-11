EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Medical assistants, CNAs, pharmacy technicians, and behavioral health specialists are just some of the jobs Rhode Island’s top hospital group has available.

In the above video, Lifespan’s Vice President of Talent Acquisition John O’Leary joins Eyewitness News This Morning to discuss the company, the recruitment process, and Lifespan’s partnerships with Real Jobs Rhode Island and Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.

Learn More: Job Opportunities at Lifespan »