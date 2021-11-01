On the Job: James L. Maher Center looking to hire support professionals, nursing assistants

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News has teamed up with the Department of Labor and Training (DLT) to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

The James L. Maher Center in Middletown provides a broad range of services that advance independence and create opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, their families, and the community on Aquidneck Island and throughout the East Bay.

They are looking to fill a variety of positions including Direct Support Professionals, Certified Nursing Assistants, Behavioral Specialists, Administrative Assistants, Housekeeper II, and a Janitor.

Those who are interested can apply through the SkillsRI job board.

In the above video, Carolina Montealegre, HR Assistant at the James L. Mager Center, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

