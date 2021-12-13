On the Job: How high school, college students can prepare for summer internships

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s mid-December but it’s never too early for students to start thinking about summer internships.

Skills for Rhode Island’s PrepareRI High School and College Internship Program is a paid summer internship opportunity to help support students who perhaps don’t have prior exposure to or knowledge of work experience, and helps students build a professional network.

As the program heads into its fourth and third year respectively, more than 1,200 students have completed the program to date.

Skills for RI has relationships with over 180 employer partners across the state and their personalized interview and matching process will ensure a student is matched to an employer that aligns with a student’s major or career.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 4 for the college internship, and Jan. 14 for the high school internship.

In the above video, Nina Pande, Executive Director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss internship programs for students.