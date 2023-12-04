EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employers who are currently hiring.

Housing Opportunities Corporation provides innovation in the design, development, construction, and management of housing throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

They are currently looking to hire a maintenance technician and a custodian.

Those who are interested can apply online or speak to a recruiter by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Tara Quinn, Director of Human Resources & Operations at Housing Opportunities Corporation, joined 12 News This Morning, to chat about the company and its open positions.